SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Hospital announced Thursday their intention to merge and “enhance care delivery to Central New Yorkers.” Upstate would purchase Crouse and the hospital would join the Upstate Medical University Health System.

The proposal includes all of Crouse Hospital’s inpatient and outpatient services and would rebrand the Crouse campus as Upstate Crouse Hospital.

According to Crouse and Upstate, combining together would generate new career opportunities in the region. “No staff reductions are anticipated as a result of the transaction,” the release shared.

Upstate and Crouse also say that joining together will “create a coordinated, highly integrated system” that will improve quality of life and care access. They add that the combination would create a system with over 13,000 employees.

“There has been a natural progression in our relationship over the years. Between the two organizations, there are many clinical services that complement each other. Formalizing the relationship with Crouse — and making it a key component of our University Hospital system — would allow these services to flourish,” states Robert Corona, DO, CEO of Upstate University Hospital.

The two institutions are obtaining regulatory approvals which is expected to take several months. During this time, the hospitals will remain independent.