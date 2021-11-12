Utica Comets Annual Military Appreciation Game

UTICA, NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Comets added various changes to their game today in order to honor those who served.

“it was great for me to be able to work with the team and help them understand veterans day a little more and understand the different branches of our military and each player chose a unit patch to wear on that specialty jersey,” said Rick Redmond, veteran and Adirondack Bank Center General Manager.

In addition to the jerseys, veterans were welcomed onto the ice to be recognized for their service during the national anthem.

Veteran Angelique Gina Williams was surprised with a service dog from Paws of War. Williams says that this has given her a fresh start.

“I suffer from PTSD and so it’s been really hard to function and things got really difficult for me over the past few years and so I was told that it would be beneficial for me to have a service dog. I’m hopeful for my future now whereas before I just didn’t even know what was going to happen,” Williams said.

Williams also explained what it is important to continue to honor servicemembers not only on Veterans Day, but all year long.

“I think it’s important that we honor veterans not just today but everyday for their service they sacrifice so much,” said Williams.