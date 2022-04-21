UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people in an incident that took place on April 20th in Utica.

Around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived on the 1300 block of Noyes Street to investigate a stabbing incident. It was reported a woman was stabbed in the back of the head and another woman in the eye.

Witnesses on the scene told police that a man, who would later be identified as 42-year-old Carlos Slone of Utica ran into an upstairs apartment after the incident took place. Officers were then able to find the apartment with the Slone inside and took him into custody without incident.

The victims were then taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for emergency care. The victim who was stabbed in the eye is scheduled to be transferred to a Syracuse hospital for more specialized treatment.

Slone has currently been transported to the Utica Police Department and has been charged with the following:

Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.