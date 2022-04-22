UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man was charged with a felony for allegedly being found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop in Utica on April 21st.

Around 11:50 pm on Thursday, officers conducted a proactive stop of a vehicle containing two individuals near the intersection of Lafayette Street and State Street regarding NYS traffic violations.

While talking to the driver, officers learned that his driver’s license was allegedly suspended. Additionally, while doing an inventory search of the car, under the passenger’s seat, who would be identified as 63-year-old Ramon Rivera of Utica, a felony-level of cocaine and heroin were allegedly found.

Both the driver and Rivera were brought to the Utica Police Department.

Ramon Rivera has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time, but he was charged with NYSV&TL violations.