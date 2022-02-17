SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that a Utica man has been sentenced to 10-years in prison from a drug conspiracy investigation that took place back in 2017.

On Wednesday, February 16th, 37-year-old Frank Hunter of Utica was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that included cocaine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl in Utica from July 2018 through July 2019.

Hunter was arrested on July 23rd, 2019, after a multi-agency investigation, which included Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara & Utica Police Department’s Chief Mark Williams, resulted in the seizure of drugs, $518,080.00 in cash, and a 2011 Ford Explorer.

In addition to his prison sentence, Frank Hunter was also sentenced to a post-incarceration term of supervised release of 5-years.