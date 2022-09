UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are turning to the public on behalf of the search for a Utica woman who was last heard from since Saturday, September 18th.

The missing woman is April Bartlett, 37 years old, and suffers from medical issues that require care.

Police are asking that, if you have any information on the whereabouts of April Bartlett to call the Utica Police Department Juvenile Aid Unit, the unit that handles missing person cases at 315-223-3463.