Utica Police says missing teen found safe, but was not abducted

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11th an Amber Alert was issued in the City of Utica for a 14-year-old girl.

The Utica Police Department is now reporting that after investigating, the missing teenager was never actually abducted.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the UPD arrived at the scene near Arthur St and Steuben St after receiving the call about an alleged abduction that had taken place in the area.

It was reported that the victim was walking her family when suddenly a vehicle pulled up next to them. Two people then exited the vehicle and then allegedly forced the girl into the car.

Investigators immediately issued an Amber Alert for the abducted child and spent the next several hours investigating the events that had taken place up to that point.

While that was taking place, the alleged victim then made contact with her family, who then put her in contact with the investigators in charge of the case. After making contact, UPD was then able to physically locate the teenager and determined that she was in good health.

Once the initial investigation was over, investigators did a more thorough investigation of what happened. This included reviewing surveillance videos, interviewing witnesses, and collecting all relevant pieces of evidence they could find. They have concluded that the event did not occur and that the teenage girl was not abducted or ever in any real danger. Her identity will not be released at this time.

The Utica Police Department thanked the local community for quickly sharing posts and alerts and providing critical information.

“It once again demonstrates how this local community comes together in times of need,” The Department said.