UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is very sad to announce that their Red Fox ‘Sherlock’ has passed away after complications due to illness.

Towards the end of November, the male Red Fox was suffering from late-stage renal disease and the Utica Zoo’s Animal Care and Veterinarian Staff decided the best course of action was to put him to sleep. Only months after the passing of another prized member of their family, Red Panda ‘Ming Yue’, Zoo staff is very upset by this decision.

“We will deeply miss him. We’ll remember him snuggled up in his bed and visible in front of his habitat, always ready to welcome friends to the Zoo.” – Zookeeper Jessica Lindsay

Sherlock came to the Utica Zoo in 2007, when he was only a two months old “kit”. Unable to be released back into the wild, he was considered a “rehabilitation animal”. Once here, he quickly began winning over the hearts of the staff and became a local favorite with the Zoo’s visitors. His presence at the zoo will be missed.

“You’ve left a mark on our hearts, Sherlock.” – Zoo Staff

In the wild, Red Foxes would only live to be around 3-4 years old. In captivity with the care of humans, that lifespan is increased to about 10-12 years old. Sherlock was 14 years old.