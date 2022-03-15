SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A report released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposed some changes to Central New York VA services, including the addition of two new clinics and relocating the current spinal cord injury/disorder (SCI/D) center at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

These recommendations, the VA says, are “designed to ensure that Veterans today and for generations to come have access to the high-quality care they have earned.”

The proposal states that demand for inpatient medical and surgical services and SCI/Ds are decreasing and demand for inpatient mental health, long-term care, and outpatient care is increasing. Specifically, surgical service demand is expected to decrease by 10.2%, and mental health services demand is expected to increase by 7.6% over the next ten years.

In response to these changing demands, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs recommends discontinuing SCI/D services at the Syracuse VA Medical Center and relocating them to current or future VA facilities. These services were added to the Syracuse VA Medical Center in a $90 million, 30-bed addition built only nine years ago.

In addition to relocating and suspending SCI/D services, the department also recommends adding two new community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Onondaga County to meet demand. These CBOCs would be established in Lysander and Camillus. It was reported in the fiscal year 2019 that 12,054 enrollees lived within 30 minutes of Lysander and 13,779 enrollees live in 30 minutes of Camillus.

The addition of two new clinics would increase convenience and decrease space issues at the Syracuse VA medical center, the proposal states.

The recommendations would be reviewed by a team appointed by President Biden and a decision could take several years. You can see the entire report, including recommendations for VAs in all of New York, below.