LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Saturday, the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance is putting out a call for help. May 7 is statewide “I Love My Park Day,” and the historic lakeside landmark is joining in on that love.

Battlefield Park is calling for volunteers to come and help with routine post-winter refreshes of the 35-acre grounds. They’ll be raking out areas around the park’s historical statues, where leaves and branches often gather, and plant flowers around the park’s unknown soldier gravesite. It’s all part of beautifying the park, and honoring local history at the same time.

“With the opening in May of our new Visitor Interpretive Center, this is an especially important year for us to ready the Battlefield Park for an influx of history-lovers and other tourists,” said Battlefield Park Alliance trustee Dr. Russell Bellico. “The additional interest in the Park and the Visitor Center will continue to inspire us to present an unforgettable experience, both inside the Center and along our beautiful walking areas.”

The lakeside park is one of over 100 in New York taking part in “I Love My Park Day,” an event managed by Parks & Trails New York. Those who want to help clean up, at Lake George or at another park near them, can register through Parks & Trails New York online. Volunteers for Battlefield Park can also reach the alliance at info@lakegeorgebattlefield.org.

Alliance President John DiNuzzio says that sticks and leaves are the majority of the cleanup the park needs every year. Although litter does happen, it’s not a significant issue, even in the busy summer months. This Saturday is also promising fair weather, with partly-cloudy highs in the 60s. That’s good news because when the weather gets in the way, it can create a lot of extra work.

“A few years back, we dealt with the aftermath of a severe storm the night before ‘I Love My Park Day’ that blew down a number of large limbs and created other hazards,” DiNuzzio said. “We encourage our volunteers to wear shoes or boots that can withstand mud, bring gloves and tools – though DEC will provide some also – and, especially, cover-up to ward off poison ivy and deer ticks. It’s a great way to both get exercise after the winter doldrums and support a beautiful and historic park.”

The titular historical conflicts of Battlefield Park are part of both the Revolutionary War and the French & Indian War. The land was home to battles between England and American colonists, and later between the Algonquin and Iroquois tribes.

The park is on land first purchased by New York State in 1898, including the home of the former Old Fort George. The state kept acquiring and adding to the park until the mid-1960s. Along the way, it welcomed the statues that are now part of the maintenance effort, including the King Henricks statue, dedicated in 1903; and “The Indian,” a depiction of an unnamed Native American, which joined it in 1921. A memorial site is also kept in honor of four unknown soldiers identified as part of the “Bloody Morning Scout” skirmish during the 1755 battle of Lake George.

“I Love My Park Day” features an online map of over 100 New York parks where cleanup is being held on Saturday. Others in the Lake George region include Warrensburgh Mills Historic District Park, Luzerne Campground and Moreau Lake State Park. In the Capital Region, cleanup is happening at locations including Schuyler Mansion, Prospect Park Disc Golf Course, Peeples Island State Park and Grafton Lakes State Park. Visit Parks & Trails New York for more information.