WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recent days, Warren County has set multiple new records for most new COVID-19 cases seen in a day. The last one was on Thursday, with 168 new cases. On Friday, that number was almost doubled.

On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported 320 new coronavirus cases, as well as 212 recoveries. The case total for the county stood at 1,301 active coronavirus cases.

As COVID cases climb, Warren County is advising its residents that investigations into new cases may take longer than usual. Anyone who tested positive and who doesn’t immediately hear back from county or state contact tracers should self-isolate for 5 days, and notify anyone they had contact with for the two days prior to testing positive or showing symptoms. Warren County adopted the state’s new 5-day quarantine guidelines on Thursday.

“We are asking our residents to be patient as we deal with this drastic increase in cases,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please help us by taking precautions when going into public. Understand that there is a very good chance you will be exposed to this new, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, and protect yourself with a mask that fits well. We are hopeful that data will continue to show that this variant is causing less severe illness than prior variants, but we are still early in this surge of cases.”

Fifteen of Warren County’s cases were hospitalized as of Friday, a number unchanged from Thursday. Two of those patients are in critical condition.

Of Friday’s new cases, 168 were among county residents already fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To date, Warren County has tracked 2,858 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 47,105 fully vaccinated residents.

The state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and tests. In addition, Warren County has clinics set for the next three Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the county municipal center.