Watch ABC50 over the air via antenna? Crucial info after transmission location change

ABC50 and The North Country CW changed transmission frequencies on August 2, 2019. Viewers who watch TV with an over-the-air antenna will have to re-scan their TVs to continue watching the station.

Viewers will not need to purchase new equipment or services, and those who watch ABC50 and The North Country CW through a cable or satellite service do not need to re-scan – your service provider will do it for you.

The breakdown:

Re-scan your TV only if you use an antenna

No need to re-scan if you watch via cable or satellite

Change happened on August 2, 2019

Why is this happening?

Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. ABC50 and The North Country CW did not participate in the auction. However, the FCC is requiring this stations and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services. In addition to ABC50 and The North Country CW, other stations in the Watertown area are also moving frequencies.. TV stations must move frequencies at different times as required by the FCC. This means viewers who use an antenna may have to re-scan their TV sets more than once.

To re-scan, select “scan” or “autotune” on the TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on the remote control. This move is happening behind the scenes, so the channel number viewers know will not change.