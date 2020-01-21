WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo outlines FY 2021 NYS Budget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline confirmed first to NewsChannel 9 that it has paused production of popular Excedrin products, which many people use for migraine relief.

NewsChannel 9's Andrew Donovan confirmed the company has temporarily stopped nationwide production and distribution of "Excedrin Extra Strength" and "Excedrin Migraine," after what a spokesperson describes as, "inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients," was discovered.