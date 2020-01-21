1  of  2
Live Now
Governor Cuomo outlines FY 2021 NYS Budget Trump Impeachment Trial

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo outlines FY 2021 NYS Budget

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines his plan for the Fiscal Year 2021 New York State Budget on Tuesday.

The executive budget is expected to exceed $175 billion.

One of the major questions ahead of the address is how the governor plans to close out the $6.1 billion budget deficit.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story