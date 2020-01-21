WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo outlines FY 2021 NYS Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo outlines his plan for the Fiscal Year 2021 New York State Budget on Tuesday.
The executive budget is expected to exceed $175 billion.
One of the major questions ahead of the address is how the governor plans to close out the $6.1 billion budget deficit.
