Water Safari Resort now hiring for Summer 2020

OLD FORGE, NY…Water Safari Resort is hiring for Summer 2020. There are many positions available at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort, and Water’s Edge Inn. Positions include food service, water rides, retail and many more. Specialty positions are available, and Water Safari offers free lifeguard training for those interested in applying to become a lifeguard.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel. There are openings for a variety of summer work schedules, both full and part time, which include weekends and holidays from mid-June through Labor Day. Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have several job openings from spring through fall. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age, however some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.

There are many great team member benefits from working at Water Safari Resort including opportunities for advancement, learning lifelong skills, making new friends, as well as many other on-the-job perks. There are a variety of positions that are ideal for someone looking for their first job, or a retired individual looking for some extra spending money, and everyone in between.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2020 season at Water Safari Resort,” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing. “We are currently building three new state-of-the-art water slides, so becoming part of the team this summer will be extra special!”

Water Safari Resort team members come from more than nine local high schools as well as out of state. More than 100 international students come from countries including Bulgaria, Poland, Czech, Malaysia, Kosovo and Jamaica are employed each year. Many American team members make lifelong friends with international students and get the opportunity to learn about their cultures and several have had the opportunity to visit them in their home country.

To view available positions, visit https://www.watersafari.com/jobs/

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.