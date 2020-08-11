Watertown City School District extends deadline for Hall of Achievement nominations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District Hall of Achievement Committee announced that it is extending its time frame to accept nominations for candidates for induction. Applications must now be postmarked no later then Friday, October 30 of this year.

The Hall of Achievement was established in 2001 “to recognize and celebrate the achievements

of Watertown High School graduates by honoring those who have attained a high level of

distinction in their lives and provide positive role models for students of the District.”

Eligible applicants, living or deceased, must have graduated from 2010 or prior. A nominee should demonstrate an outstanding contribution, unique contribution, or level of service to their

community. This person will have performed a good cause at the local, regional, national or

international level.

Anyone may nominate a candidate for this distinction, except the individual themselves.

