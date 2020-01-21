Watertown Downtown Business Association hosts Auburn BID Executives

The Watertown Business Association will be hosting a luncheon with the Executive Director and the Assistant Director of the Auburn Business Improvement District tomorrow January 22nd from om 12-2 PM at Spokes Restaurant, Public Square. The Watertown DBA has asked the Auburn executives to discuss the organization and operation of the BID in Auburn, NY.
Below is a snapshot of the most pressing topics the Watertown DBA has asked Auburn at address:
- Corporate organization of the BID – to address how to organize the Watertown BID
- The day-to-day operations of the BID – how services are provided to the BID
- How the Auburn BID funds itself – to address questions about the levy
- How Auburn changed its parking from standard to reverse parking – would this be a fit in Watertown?
The DBA is planning time for a question and answer period outside of the issues addressed above. This meeting is open to the public please call 315.755.2721 for further details.
