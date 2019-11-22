Watertown First celebrating Shop Local Saturday with Holiday Market November 30

Watertown, NY – November 21, 2019: Watertown First, as a member of the American Independent Business Alliance, will host an event as part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Saturday, November 30.

Watertown First is celebrating the impact local and independent businesses have on our community with its 5th annual Holiday Market inside the Paddock Arcade from 10 am to 4 pm.

A special selection of craft vendors will be available, #giveNNY representing 27 local not-for-profit organizations will offer gift-wrapping for a donation, carolers from Northern Blend Chorus will perform Christmas classics from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, and Santa will be available for families to take their own pictures with for free from 11 am to 1 pm. In addition, Watertown Savings Bank will provide free Shop Local tote bags.

More than a dozen local and independent businesses are also participating in Shop Local Saturday. Maps are available at participating businesses and will be distributed at the Holiday Market.

This year’s celebration is the 10th Annual Small Business Saturday; a celebration of small businesses and the positive impact they have on communities across the country created by American Express. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community.

Visit Watertown First on Facebook for more details on all that’s happening Saturday, November 30th.