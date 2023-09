RUTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Orion Burke, a 45-year-old man from Watertown, was killed in a crash on New York State Route 3 near County Route 143 in the Town of Rutland on Thursday night, August 31.

Burke was riding his motorcycle around 10 p.m. when he ran into a pickup truck that was pulling out of a driveway. He was thrown from his motorcycle and later pronounced dead at Samaritan Medical Center, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing.