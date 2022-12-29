WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recently, there has been an increase in the number of Medicare phone scams and the Watertown Police Department has issued a public service announcement regarding scam calls.

If you get a call from someone saying you have a new Medicare card and is asking for information about you, do not answer as it is most likely a scam call.

The Watertown Police Department says Medicare scam calls occur when criminals call you pretending to be from Medicare or a legitimate healthcare insurance provider. These calls are now becoming more sophisticated, meaning it is getting harder to detect if it’s real.

A good rule of thumb is if you get a direct call from “Medicare,” it is always a scam. Unless you called Medicare directly and requested help with something, they will not call you.

If you get an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from Medicare, it is a scam, and you should hang up.