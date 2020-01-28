Watertown Rapids’ Brandon Noble to coach JCC Baseball, taking on new role with Rapids

Watertown, NY – Watertown Rapids’ General Manager Brandon Noble has been named as Head Coach of the SUNY Jefferson baseball team. In addition to coaching, Noble will also serve in the athletics department on a full-time basis.

Noble, who has been with the Rapids since March of 2018, will take over the JCC baseball program following John Northrop. Noble played for the Cannoneers for two seasons and was a volunteer assistant coach during the 2018-2019 season.

With the experience gained over the first two years with the Rapids, and his involvement in the community, Noble will remain with the Rapids, but in a new role. Noble will become Director of Operations and continue actively working with the Rapids in preparation for the 2020 PGCBL season.

When asked about the transition, Noble said, “I’m excited for the opportunity to work and coach for JCC. I learned a lot from Coach Northrop and am looking forward to continuing to build the program and athletic department. I’m equally as excited to continue my work with the Rapids. This organization has meant a lot to me since starting prior to the inaugural season and I’m glad I get to continue being a part of it all.”

A new general manager will be announced in the coming days.

