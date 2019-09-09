Watertown woman arrested after having sexual contact with dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) State Police arrested 45-year-old Teresa Salter from Watertown after police say she was found having sexual contact with a dog and hitting a 75-year-old woman.
On Saturday, Troopers were called to a home on Mustard Road in the town of Pamelia for a domestic dispute.
The investigation found Salter intentionally hit a woman several times and threatened her with a kitchen knife and hammer. It was later discovered that Salter was engaging in sexual contact with a dog inside the home.
Salter is charged with Menacing 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 4th degree, Sexual Misconduct, and Harassment 2nd degree.
Salter was arraigned in the town of Pamelia Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building on $1,000 cash bail and $2,000 bond.