CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Saturday, Oct. 27, marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Anyone who is looking to clear out their cabinets and safely dispose of old prescription drugs can do so at Wegmans locations across Central New York.

Any Wegmans store in CNY, except the one along Route 11 in Cicero, will take your unwanted medications between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge.

Only pills and patches will be accepted. No liquids or needles will be taken.