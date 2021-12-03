Weird Al Yankovic coming to Rochester in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer, songwriter, comedian, and record producer “Weird Al” Yankovic is scheduled to perform at the Kodak Center in Rochester on May 11, 2022.

Tickets for the event start at $49 and go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased thorough Tickemaster.com, or at the Kodak Center box office.

Weird Al’s “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” launches in April with 133 performances over six months throughout North America.

He’ll appear with special guest Emo Phillips for the Rochester show.

Officials say all guests must be fully vaccinated to attend.