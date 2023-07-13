MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

NewsChannel 9 viewers missing Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans from their summer picnics are asking for an update on the Oswego County business.

Fans of the popular side dish have been craving for good news surrounding the Village of Mexico company ever since it stopped production during the pandemic.

In previous NewsChannel 9 stories on the baked bean company, owner Sandra Brown, Grandma Brown’s granddaughter, said she intended to resume production once she hired enough people.

More than two years since production halted, the company has yet to resume operations.

The YS Team has been unable to contact Brown. We left three voicemails and even stopped by the factory in Mexico in hopes of getting an update.

Mexico Mayor Terry Grimshaw said village leaders have reached out to Brown to offer help getting the business back up and running but were told by Brown she will contact them if she needs help.

Grimshaw said the village would love to see Grandma Brown’s make a return.

Operation Oswego County Inc is also interested to see the company resume production.

The organization’s Executive Director, Austin Wheelock, sent The YS Team the following statement:

Representatives from economic development, workforce development, county government and community leaders have reached out to the company countless times over the past two years to offer support and assistance to overcome the challenges to get back into production after they shut down during the COVID pandemic.

While I cannot share any specific discussions, we have offered support from our various areas of expertise as well as our collective business assistance programs with the goal to get Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans back into business.

We are all more than willing to continue to offer assistance and support to the company as it is important to the local community and the public at large.