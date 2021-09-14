Where to be for the best eats at Lake George Restaurant Week

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Lake George Restaurant Week, a time of the year to pay a visit to a favorite restaurant in the Lake George region and taste some special fare.
This year, 12 restaurants between the village and general region are taking part. Some are serving $30 prix-fixe menu fare, while others are getting festive with apple-infused delights, including specialty appetizers, drinks, desserts and more.
Lake George Restaurant Week is held annually by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce. This is the week’s 16th year.
This year’s list of participating restaurants includes:
- 10 McGillis
- 10 McGillis Ave., Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-685-3118
- Menu
- Bebobs Backstreet BBQ
- 75 Dieskau St., Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-685-5027
- Menu
- Boathouse Restaurant
- 3210 Lake Shore Dr., Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-668-2389
- Menu
- Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen
- 365 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-761-1150
- Menu
- Crabby Joe’s Seafood Restaurant
- 325 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-685-5054
- Menu
- George’s Restaurant
- 3857 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-685-5025
- Menu
- Lobster Pot Restaurant
- 81 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-668-2429
- Menu
- Log Jam Restaurant
- 1484 US Rt. 9, Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-798-1155
- Menu
- Long Horn Restaurant
- 1379 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846
- 518-696-5655
- Menu
- Sushi Yoshi
- 1818 State Rt. 9, Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-668-4135
- Menu
- The View at Dunhams Bay Resort
- 2999 Rt. 9L, Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-656-9242
- Menu
- TR’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Resort
- 2223 State Rt. 9, Lake George, NY 12845
- 518-668-5781
- Menu