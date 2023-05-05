(WSYR-TV) — It’s officially May 5, which means it’s time to celebrate the holiday of Cinco De Mayo!

Although Cinco De Mayo is a holiday that originally celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, it has become a holiday in the United States that celebrates Mexican heritage with some tasty authentic food and drinks.

If you’re looking for some fun Cinco De Mayo events to go to in Central New York, then here are some you won’t want to miss.

Margaritas Mexican Cantina Cinco De Mayo Weekend with Sean Kingston

If you’re looking for a celebration all weekend long, head to Margaritas Mexican Cantina in Armory Square for their Cinco De Mayo events.

They kick off the celebration on the holiday on Friday, May 5, with a live band from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Then on Saturday, May 6, singer Sean Kingston visits Margarita’s for a special concert from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Lastly, on Sunday, May 7, they are hosting a brunch from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Syracuse Margarita & Mimosa Fest I Cinco de Mayo Weekend

If you’re looking for more of a bar crawl to celebrate, join Wicked Events for their Margarita & Mimosa Fest on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Check in starts at Kasai in Armory Square from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and then follows a route to Clinton St Pub, The Penny, Gilded Club, Corner Bar, King of Clubs and lastly Limerick Pub.

At each bar, prices include a $4 Labatt Hard Seltzer, $4 Ruby Red Kolsch, $4 Mimosas & $5 Hand Crafted Teremana Margaritas with the purchase of a ticket, which you can buy on Eventbrite.

Big Eyed Phish & Hello City Cinco De Mayo Party at The Westcott Theater

Big Eyed Phish, which is the only regionally touring Dave Matthews Tribute band in the country, is heading to The Westcott Theater to perform on Cinco De Mayo at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Cinco Bash at Sharkey’s in Liverpool

Sharkey’s in Liverpool is having their celebration a day later, hosting a Cinco De Mayo, “Cinco Bash” on May 6 at 12:00 p.m.

The Cinco Bash includes music, margaritas, Mexican beers, taco, cornhole and volleyball tournament and much more.

Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Prison City Brewing

Prison City Brewing in Auburn is hosting night long celebration for Cinco De Mayo with live music and lots of traditional food from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

El Rojo (Latin Jazz) will perform from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and PC Food Truck will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Guests can choose from the following to eat: