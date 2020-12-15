Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Northeastern Huskies in the Dome on Wednesday afternoon.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨



We'll host Northeastern this Wednesday in a 3 PM tip on ACC Network.https://t.co/mnwsEdz14T pic.twitter.com/oPXkNXruu4 — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 14, 2020

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDER TV CHANNEL DirecTV 612 Verizon 571 (HD) Spectrum 388 Dish Network 402 New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)