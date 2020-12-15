Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Northeastern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Northeastern Huskies in the Dome on Wednesday afternoon.
Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
