ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last March, Chief Jason France and his team at the Lake Shore Fire District, rescued about a dozen ice fishermen out on the water in Braddock Bay.

“What happened last year was they wound up on an island because everything around them had broken apart,” says France.

Those fishing learned a lot of lessons that day. France says if heading out, there should be a minimum of four inches of ice under you. With Wednesday and Thursday’s projected high temperatures in the 50’s, he says think twice.

“When it warms up and it’s above freezing, stay off the ice,” he says.

Syed Ahmed Mustafa with Northeast Quadrant Life Support in Webster says to keep in mind, ice in places like rivers and lakes is melting both on the top and the bottom.

“So nine inches becomes five, four, three, two, one, zero very quickly,” says Mustafa.

The ice he says starts to crack and shift. “…it’s very unsettled and unpredictable and it’s moving. So stay off the ice,” he says.

Kevin Dubartell was out fishing Tuesday in Irondequoit Bay and had a decent catch, a few perch he plans to cook with white sauce and garlic. He was also ready to ‘catch’ himself should he breakthrough. He came prepared with ice picks attached to ropes around his shoulders.

“Say you fell in, you’d want to then jab these into the ice and they’d allow you to get some friction and pull yourself up. So always bring things like that,” he says.

Dubartell says to let people know when you plan on returning, to go with a buddy, and to try and fish where others are in shouting distance.

The US Coast Guard also says to bring along things like a radio and a whistle should an emergency arise. Also, bring life jackets and avoid other recreational activities like ice skating or snowmobiling. Chief France agrees and asks to please take note. He says this season has been busy enough.



“This year, we’ve had more rescues on ice and cold water than we’ve had in the past few falls and early winters, which has been interesting,” he says.



FULL RELEASE FROM U.S. COAST GUARD

The U.S. Coast Guard reminds the public to exercise extreme caution on the ice along Lake

Erie and Lake Ontario. There have been multiple incidents this winter season of people falling into the freezing waters of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario due to weak ice. According to the National Weather Service, the 2020-21 winter season temperature averaged 32 degrees Fahrenheit, comparatively the 2021-22 winter season has averaged 34 degrees Fahrenheit as of Feb. 14, 2022. Due to increased outside temperatures, ice thickness may have reduced to levels unsuitable for recreational purposes. The current forecast projects unseasonably warm daytime temperatures, which can rapidly reduce ice thickness and contribute to unsafe conditions. The Coast Guard continues to advice the public not to venture onto the ice and to never assume the ice is safe. Hypothermia remains the biggest danger after falling through the ice. The Coast Guard recommends keeping in mind the 1-10-1 rule: one minute to exercise breathing control, 10 minutes of meaningful movement and one hour of consciousness before the body’s core temperature drops too low. The Coast Guard also recommends that those engaging in recreational activities on or near the water in cold weather take appropriate safety precautions. Wear proper clothing to prevent hypothermia and choose bright colors to be easily seen by others. Carry safety equipment such as a whistle or noise-making device, VHF-FM radio or Personal Locating Beacon and ice awls or screwdrivers, which can be used for self-rescue should an accident occur on the ice. Please contact the Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer at (716) 843-9321 with any questions. US COAST GUARD SECTOR BUFFALO