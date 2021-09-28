Will we see our first frost of the season soon?

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As fall moves into full swing, our days are getting a lot cooler. Though will it get cold enough to see our first frost of the season anytime soon?

With colder temperatures expected for our nights here in the last week of September, we may see our first frost this week!

Old Forge reported a low temperature of 36 degrees this past weekend on September 25th so a few spots in higher elevations of the North Country may have already seen a soft frost that night. Soft freezes occur when the temperature drops below 36 degrees and a hard freeze occurs when the temperature drops below 28 degrees.

Climate data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center shows that on average, our first frost here in Central New York occurs around the end of September and start of October so we’re right on track!