WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live in Wilton, you know the woods have their share of things to do. This month, that hasn’t changed just because the weather has gotten colder. This October, come enjoy a campfire and stay a while – and learn about an endangered butterfly in need of help.

Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is hosting a day of concerts around the campfire from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Red Spruce Band and Thomasine Winslow will come to perform at the preserve.

Winslow and Red Spruce come with a message, planning to highlight their own involvement in the protection of the Karner blue butterfly, an endangered butterfly species native to parts of New York and New Hampshire, where it serves as the official state butterfly. The DEC lists the butterfly as endangered, due to agriculture, urbanization and fire suppression activity. Winslow will perform a new single, “Karner Butterfly Blues,” for the first time, based on information about the butterfly collected during last year’s campfire concert.

The music and campfire will be at the center of the festivities, but there’s always more to do to get warmed up, including refreshments, a marshmallow roast and a family scavenger hunt. The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is located between Route 50 and Ruggles Road in the town of Wilton.

The annual concert is completely free to the public, supported by Community Arts Grant funding from the New York State Council on the Arts, as well as support from state legislature. The preserve can be contacted at (518) 450-0321 for more information.