Winter Storm Alerts in effect for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence Counties

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Heavy snow possible with total snow accumulations of six to ten inches possible in the Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

Travel conditions will deteriorate during the afternoon on Monday, with the heaviest snowfall rates and worst travel Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly.

