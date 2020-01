Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted in favor of the bipartisan PFAS Action Act. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to designated PFOS and PFOA as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), or Superfund. It would also require the EPA to make a CERCLA determination on all remaining PFAS chemicals within five years and develop a drinking water standard.