In 2019, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center awarded $399,152 to benefit local kids in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. All of this is possible with the generous support of the local community, our corporate partners, and the hospital’s commitment to Children’s Miracle Network.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised in the North Country stay local to help children in a medical crisis and their families. Samaritan Medical Center ensures this by covering all overhead expenses of this special program. The funds raised are utilized in two important ways: