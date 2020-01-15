Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka is now the top-selling distilled spirit in the U.S., report says
- Stefanik helps House pass bill to improve Veterans’ Dental Care
- Stefanik sends letter outlining Great Lakes Task Force priorities
- Nexstar Media to launch prime-time national newscast on WGN America, cable network reaching 75 million US households
- Your morning weather update: 1-15-20
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.