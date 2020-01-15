Your morning weather update: 1-15-20

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has signed onto a letter to the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) requesting critical funding for the Great Lakes region be considered as the USACE develops its work plan for fiscal year 2020. The letter requests that the USACE include funding for projects to keep Asian carp, an invasive fish species, from reaching the Great Lakes, and additional funding for the construction of barriers to prevent their spread. The letter also outlines the need for funding for the new construction of the Soo Locks, which is an important component of national defense and commerce. Additionally, the letter requests both a Great Lakes Coastal Resilience Study and a Great Lakes Fishery and Ecosystem Restoration project be funded in order to develop a coordinated strategy to protect the Great Lakes and its coastline, in coordination with federal, state, and local partners.

“I am proud to sign onto this letter to support a variety of initiatives and projects that will benefit the Great Lakes region and, ultimately, the St. Lawrence Seaway and Northern New York,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “As a member of the Great Lakes Task Force, I am committed to requesting the full funding of these projects to protect our waterways from invasive species, preserve important ecosystems, and keep the Great Lakes and the northern border as mechanisms of national defense and commerce. I will continue to advocate in Congress for programs that will support the vibrancy of the St. Lawrence river region.”