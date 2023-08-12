SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a dry and sunny day Friday, August 10 thunderstorms and potential severe weather are back in the picture Saturday, August 11. The Storm Team answers some of the questions you may have.

When is the bad weather coming to CNY?

Showers, along with some thunder, could be rolling through the region close to sunrise Saturday. We DO NOT expect any severe weather with the morning round of showers and storms.

It would be storms that form between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. that pose the greatest risk of severe weather for Central New York.

What are the greatest ‘risks’ ?

By far the greatest severe weather risk on Saturday would be strong, damaging winds past 60 mph and large hail.

Because winds aloft are strong and change direction with height, there is a concern that rotation will occur in some of the storms. While not a guarantee, those types of storms could produce a tornado.

Regardless of whether there are any tornado warnings issued Saturday, take any severe weather warning issued seriously. Even if there are strong winds coming at us in a straight line, they can do as much damage as winds that are rotating (like in a tornado).

Is it going to be bad like Monday?

Each severe weather event plays out a bit differently, so we can’t say with absolute certainty there will be any tornadoes, or even flooding. We just know the ingredients are likely going to be in place Saturday to cause strong to severe storms. Even if a Severe T-Storm/Tornado Watch is issued Saturday, it does not mean we all see severe weather.

As far as the flood threat is concerned, it looks like storms are on the move and would not stay over one spot for an extended time. However, places that end up with multiple storms and heavy downpours would see an increased risk of flooding.

Could CNY avoid severe storms Saturday?

There is always a bit of uncertainty in forecasting, especially when it comes to severe storms in the summer (and snowstorms in the winter)

The one key for Saturday’s weather is we are expecting enough breaks in the clouds after Saturday morning’s rain to cause us to warm into the 80s. If there is less sun, and we don’t warm into the 80s, then the severe risk would be minimized.

What can I do to prepare?

First off, don’t panic, but just be aware of the weather throughout the day Saturday and make sure you have a way to get weather information wherever you are, especially any warnings. Make sure your phone is set to receive weather alerts and download the Storm Team app.

Have a plan of where to go to stay safe if a weather warning is issued. For example, if you are in your home, go to the lowest floor away from exterior walls, ideally a basement if you have one. That provides the best protection.

Early in the day, make sure any objects outside your house or apartment are brought inside or tied down so they don’t blow away.

If you have plans away from your house or apartment, make sure you are in a position so as you are not driving if bad weather is approaching.