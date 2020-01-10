Youth Philanthropy Council Extends Deadline for Funding Proposals

Grant Requests Due Friday, Feb. 28 for 2020 Decision; Up to $20,000 Available

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy Council haws

extended its deadline for grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for projects, programs or

initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The council

will evaluate each proposal and has up to $20,000 in grant funding to award.

For award consideration, completed grant applications must be received at the Northern New York

Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, N.Y. 13601, no later than Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Council members will notify finalists selected to present proposals in the spring. The council will recommend

grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s board of directors, which will review recommendations

during its quarterly meeting in June 2020. Last year, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded 10 grants totaling

$20,600 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the tri-county region.

Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for Youth Philanthropy Council grant funding should contact

Mary Perrine, Community Foundation coordinator of partnerships, 315-782-7110, or maryp@nnycf.org.

Proposals should include a description of the organization, its mission and how it serves tri-county residents,

the requested grant amount, how any funding would be used, and the anticipated project or program impact.

The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program is made possible by annual gifts made to the

Friends of the Foundation Community Betterment Fund and generous support from Watertown Savings

Bank, the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation at the Northern New York Community Foundation, and

RBC Wealth Management.

This year’s Youth Philanthropy Council includes 17 representatives from Immaculate Heart Central School,

Sackets Harbor Central School, South Jefferson Central School and Watertown High School. Each council

member is in his or her sophomore, junior, or senior class. Representatives from each school district are:

Immaculate Heart Central High School: Katherine DeLaGarza, senior; Samantha Farone, senior;

Sackets Harbor High School: Madison Derouin, senior.

South Jefferson High School: Katherine Banazek, sophomore; Hailyn Buker, sophomore;

Blake Edgar, junior; Maxwell Gray, junior; Logan Hess, junior; Romi LaClair, sophomore; and Sidney

Wheeler III, sophomore.

Watertown High School: Ella Arnot, sophomore; Lucas Barney, junior; Anmolika Bolla, sophomore;

Isabelle Boyce, junior; Philip Marra III, junior; and Dakota Sloat, junior.

The Youth Philanthropy Council was chartered in 2010 to promote positive youth development and

engage young people in meaningful activities that build their skills while educating them about community

philanthropy and its impact on Northern New York. Council members grow to become problem solvers as

they engage in lessons that may never be taught in a classroom.

Since its inception nine years ago, the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded more than 90 grants to

nonprofit organizations in the tri-county area, totaling $146,340 in support.

About the Northern New York Community Foundation

Since 1929, the Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in improving and enriching

the quality of life for all in communities across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Through strategic partnerships with businesses and organizations, charitable foundations, and generous

individual donors, the Community Foundation awards grants and scholarships from an endowment and

collection of funds that benefit the community. Its commitment to donors helps individuals achieve their

charitable objectives now and for generations to come by preserving legacies of community philanthropy

while inspiring others.

The Community Foundation is a resource for local charitable organizations, donors, professional advisors

and nonprofit organizations. It also works to bring people together at its permanent home in the Northern

New York Philanthropy Center to discuss challenges our communities face and find creative solutions that

strengthen the region and make it a great place to live, work, and play.

