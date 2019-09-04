Local Red Cross volunteers deployed for Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY, NY (September 3, 2019) – The American Red Cross is working around the clock to prepare for Hurricane Dorian and help people who have been forced to evacuate as this dangerous storm tracks towards the U.S. While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, millions of people live in areas that could be impacted by wind, rain, flooding and a high storm surge, even if the storm doesn’t make direct landfall on the coast.

Right now, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers are coordinating with partners to support people seeking refuge in hurricane evacuation centers. On Monday night, more than 12,000 people stayed in Red Cross and other community evacuation shelters in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

More than 1,900 trained Red Cross responders from all over the country are helping to support this response. Two dozen volunteers from the Eastern New York Region have now been deployed to Florida (13), Georgia (6), South Carolina (4), and North Carolina (1). These volunteers are working in evacuation shelters, providing physical and mental health services, coordinating relief efforts with government and community partners, managing logistics and more.

HOW TO HELP

You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Hurricane Dorian has forced the cancellation of nearly two dozen Red Cross blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, resulting in more than 550 uncollected blood and platelet donations. We encourage eligible donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm to give blood or platelets. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

SAFETY INFORMATION

The Red Cross urges people in the potential path of Hurricane Dorian to get prepared now. Follow local news for the latest updates, and prepare to evacuate quickly if local officials tell you to do so. Anyone who needs a safe place to go can find open Red Cross shelters in the free Red Cross Emergency App. Download the app by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or go to www.redcross.org/apps.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/eny and follow @RedCrossENY on Twitter.