Local wineries take home New York Wine Classic awards

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today congratulated the winners of the 2021 New York Wine Classic.

This distinguished New York wine competition is organized by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF).

Wineries from Long Island, the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Western New York, Capital Region, Hudson Valley, and New York City regions were honored with “Best of Class” Awards in 25 categories.

Judging for The New York Wine Classic took place from November 1, 2020 – February 15, 2021 and included 607 entries from 96 wineries from across the state. A total of 1 Platinum, 138 Gold, 355 Silver, and 104 Bronze medals were awarded. For the first time ever, the NYWGF partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI) to judge wines submitted from across New York State.

The “Best of Class” winners are as follows:

Best Cabernet Franc – Lamoreaux Landing 2019 T23 Unoaked, Cabernet Franc, Finger Lakes

“Best of Category” winners, as well as the prestigious Governor’s Cup and Winery of the Year awards will be announced live online on March 18, 2021, via Zoom and on the NYWGF’s Facebook page. The Governor’s Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the “Best of Show” or top prize in the New York Wine Classic. The “Winery of the Year” award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

New York Wine Classic winners will be featured at additional virtual events later this year. More information can be found at newyorkwines.org/classic.

Commissioner Ball said, “Congratulations to the winners of the New York Wine Classic, and to all the wineries who entered this most prestigious competition. New York State’s wine makers continue to set themselves apart and produce some of the very best wines in the world. I am pleased that, despite the challenges we have all faced this year, we have been able to recognize and celebrate the diverse and unique array of wineries that call New York home.”

Sam Filler, Executive Director, New York Wine & Grape Foundation, said, “The New York Wine Classic is our largest annual event honoring the best of New York Wines. The pandemic threw us a curveball this year, but thanks to our partnership with BTI, The Classic continues to help New York shine as a truly exciting and innovative wine region.”

The New York Wine Classic was created and is annually hosted by The New York Wine & Grape Foundation. Open to all New York State wineries, categories include vinifera wines like Riesling and Cabernet Franc, and hybrid wines like Traminette and Maréchal Foch. The contest also includes categories for wines made from labrusca grapes, other fruits, and honey.