TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction…it’s often considered a male-dominated field. But now, one group is working to change that.

The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters graduated more than a dozen women this week in New York State. The women completed a free construction pre-apprenticeship program.

Locally, three women graduated on Thursday from the Sisters in the Brotherhood through the carpenters training center.

“It was a complete change for me. I worked desk jobs. I was in an office my whole career,” said Ashley Flansburg, local graduate.

Flansburg decided to leave that job behind, and instead explore the field of construction.

“I was interested in carpentry, and I really wanted to get into it. And they offered this women’s class,” said Flansburg.

The eight-week program started out with five women, but only three would make it to the finish line. The women completed their first step toward the five-level program through the carpenters union.

“I didn’t think that I would’ve been able to do it. But I was able to do it. I learned that I was able to find my strengths and how to work around them,” said Ciara Williams, local graduate.

She sure did! Not only did Williams graduate from the program, but also from Corcoran High School.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do after high school, but I like doing little projects around the house,” said Williams.

From learning about the industry to hands-on experience, all three women said it was fun, but challenging at times.

“Learned how to use a saw, learned how to use a nail gun, learned how to drive the lifts,” said Williams.

“We did ceilings, wood framing, metal framing, concrete forms,” said Flansburg.

“What I liked the most was acoustical ceilings and tiles. Those are fun,” said Aliyah Walburger-Thompkins, local graduate.

These are all skills they’ll need as other projects become shovel ready.

“They could be part of Micron. They will be part of our union, They’ll be a union member. They could even work on the I-81 project coming up,” said Robert Tokos, coordinator instructor for North Atlantic States Carpenters Training.

A bright future for these bright women who encourage other women to also explore the field of construction.

Graduates will now move forward, entering the full apprenticeship program.

Click here to learn more about opportunities at North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund.