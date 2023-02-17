SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the new year, Aerospace company, Lockheed Martin Corporation is looking to bring an additional 300 people into their workforce.

Being one of the largest employers in Onondaga County, the last time they had over 2300 employees was back in 2009, with 2313 workers by the end of that year. But in New York State, Lockheed employs 5,000 people.

Lockheed’s campus includes 7 buildings, covering 1.5 million square feet of radar testing facilities, manufacturing space, and office space.

Most of the positions available in 2023 will be in engineering and manufacturing.

Lockheed Martin’s Sentinel A4 radar. Lockheed Martin’s TPY-4 radar. Courtesy of Lockheed Martin Corp.

“Our current programs are expanding and we are always delivering on new needs from our customers. We continue to deliver on our legacy programs with follow-on contracts and achieving significant milestones,” said a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin, Kelly Vann.

Lockheed Martin’s Sentinel A4 radar was built at the company’s Electronics Park campus in Salina. Courtesy of Lockheed Martin Corp.

Vann says that she and Lockheed are grateful for Senator Schumer’s longtime support of their key Syracuse programs in the defense budgets passed by Congress. He has been a champion of new programs (Sentinel, TPY4) that have helped Lockheed Martin in Syracuse grow.

What Lockheed Martin Corp. will be getting themselves into in 2023 and beyond:

The U.S. Army’s Q-53 extended range and digitization of the platform

The first Sentinel A4 – also for the Army – just came off the line in July and they’re working on delivering those systems and actively testing the systems that have already been produced

Programs like the TPY-4 which was just selected by the country of Norway, as well as the March award for the U.S. Air Force; the TPY-4 radars are in production for those orders and they are actively engaged in negotiations with several international customers

They have doubled their underseas content in support of their submarine fleet – they impact the submarine community on a daily basis

This is also the hub for much of their work in the electromagnetic spectrum operations; many programs of record like SEWIP and BLQ-10 have supported the fleet of EW capabilities for decades

Expanded that EW work across other domains. AOEW is an exciting new EW capability designed for the MH-60R. The program has currently moved on to the second lot of LRIP and will eventually transition full production

New franchises there too – the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS), in the ground domain. Just last year they opened a new facility here on their Syracuse campus that will support both the near and long-term development and production needs of that program and others

Courtesy of Lockheed Martin Corp.

“Central New York is rich in history and Lockheed Martin plays a big part in that,” said Program Management Senior Manager, Cindy Boyd in a YouTube video.

Today, they have more than 45 international land domestic customers on 6 continents, including all branches of the U.S. military.

Their radars extend beyond the ground, with their airborne and national surveillance. One of their airborne radars made an appearance in the recent movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

If you’d like to learn more about the Sentinel A4, Lockheed Martin created an informative video.