London’s famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position

LONDON (AP) — London’s famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.
The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames. City of London police tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic and mechanics were working to fix the problem. An hour later, police tweeted that the bridge had reopened.
Tower Bridge is 244 meters (800 feet) long and its towers are 65 meters (213 feet) high. It was built between 1886 and 1894.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills delay practice after dealing with COVID-19 testing irregularities
- Second stimulus checks: White House, lawmakers still pushing for direct payments
- Save the River thanks first responders and businesses following tour boat grounding
- St. Lawrence University welcomes students back to campus
- Imperial boy gets his photo in Times Square to raise awareness for Down syndrome