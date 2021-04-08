Long Island congressman announces bid for Governor

President Donald Trump, right, greets Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., center, and his wife Diana Zeldin, left, after arriving at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ALBANY, N.Y (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for Governor.

Zeldin, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional district, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: I'm running for Governor of NY in 2022. To save NY, #CuomosGottaGo!



I'll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) April 8, 2021

Zeldin continued his announcement in a thread of tweets.