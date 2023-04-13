TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every day, sometimes every hour, NewsChannel 9 gets emails from members of the community with ideas for how the State Department of Transportation can fix the low railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway.

A surge of additional suggestions came after the State DOT’s regional director addressed the persistent problem and committed to more signage in an interview on Newsmakers last week.

Among those who reached out was Steven Lee, a retired professional truck driver.

Lee claims to have logged two million miles of driving, including years in tractor trailers and tandem trucks. He also taught defensive driving to students ranging fro 16 to 60.

“I’ve been avoiding this road for many, many years,” Lee said talking about Onondaga Lake Parkway. “It’s common knowledge to me that you don’t drive on the parkway with a truck.”

It’s not common knowledge to everyone, evident by trucks hitting the bridge at an average of one per month in 2023.

Lee agrees with the DOT’s reliance on signs, but he says what’s posted needs to be simplified.

He thinks the terms “commercial trucks” and “low bridge” don’t get to the point simply enough. He’d prefer the straight-forward term “no trucks.”

His prime suggestion is a sign without any words. It’s the image of a truck behind a red “do not” circle with slash.

Lee would like the DOT to replace the signs he calls an “antique,” the electronic boards of which light bulbs make up the message text. He says an electronic billboard or LED screen would be more effective with a flashing “stop” sign when a truck is detected.