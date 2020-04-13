Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will line up beside the moon just before sunrise Tuesday, April 14. You will want to look southeast to see the cluster of planets.
According to Space.com, the three planets will not appear close together in the sky again for a few years.
The moon will be in the waning gibbous phase since the full moon was last week.
Keep an eye to the sky later this month, the Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak before dawn on April 22.
LATEST STORIES:
- 4-13-20: Rain showers continue this evening, drier days for the rest of the week
- JCC moves open houses, spring commencement to virtual setting: ‘True achievement is the completion of your college degree’
- Governor Cuomo, surrounding governors, to work together to open economies
- Brew York 2020: 5 year anniversary celebration canceled due to coronavirus epidemic
- NY death toll passes 10,000, but new hotspots slow to emerge