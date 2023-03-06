NATCHITOCHES, La. (KLFY) — Two Louisiana parents have been arrested after two children were allegedly found tied to their beds, according to police.

The Natchitoches Police Department said that around 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of possible child endangerment. Officers were told that a “concerned citizen” visited the residence and found two juveniles tied to their beds.

The person who found the children freed them and called the police, NPD said.

Michelle Benjamin, 28, and James Grant, 39, both of Natchitoches, were found at the home and taken into custody, NPD said.

Benjamin and Grant have been charged with two counts each of cruelty to a juvenile, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and false imprisonment. They were placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD also said the Department of Children and Family Services was notified and the children were placed in their care.