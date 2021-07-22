‘Love at first truck’: One local couple talks meeting at Food Truck Rodeo, secret sauce to success

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Michael Zazzaro has a food truck and business called Chef’s Catering in Rochester, where you’ll find loaded fries, burger sliders, and more.

Shaina Sidoti also has a local food truck business, Effortlessly Healthy, where you’re not going to find loaded fries and sliders.

Two separate trucks, with two very different menus, and seven years ago at the Rochester Public Market’s Food Truck Rodeo, Michael and Shaina were culinary competitors.

“And I was like, ‘who is this guy?’ I was super jealous of it because he was crushing me in sales,” says Shania.

A connection was actually made, but Shaina says it really heated up a month later. She was sick at a separate food event, and Michael was there catering. Under the weather, she asked him for a cup of tea.

“He came to me with this huge box of all these different assorted tea bags and [Michael] was like, ‘do you want to come upstairs and see my high-end catering?'” she said.

Shaina thought that was the best pickup line ever. Their employees telling each of them, “that’s the person you’re going to marry.”

They got engaged in 2018, the wedding date on the way, the couple in the meantime calling themselves husband and wife.

Chef’s Catering and Effortlessly Healthy trucks

“We’re fortunate and lucky. We’ve been through tough times. Luckily we’ve had some very good times,” says Michael.

And the food truck, catering, and foodservice lifestyle — which often means long hours — works for the two. Since their relationship started, they’ve had two children.

“We love being with our kids, that’s our pride and joy,” says Michael.

Even though they started out in a competition of sorts, they now are firmly a wholesome pair working on their family. “That’s one thing about Shania and I…We figure things out,” says Michael.

“I don’t think I would have been able to be with like an attorney or a doctor or anyone else,” says Shaina.

And their ‘secret sauce’ to their relationship? If there’s a disagreement, it starts like this: “Well, when I get mad at him, at least I tell him he’s really cute,” says Shaina laughing.

The couple will have their trucks out at the next Food Truck Rodeo. That will be at the Public Market Wednesday, July 28th from 5 to 9 p.m.