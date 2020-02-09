‘Love never fails.’ Encouraging notes outside business withstand severe weather

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Sticky notes with encouraging phrases were placed outside a business in downtown Anderson, and have managed to stick out recent storms.
Owner of Indigo Custom Framing, Melissa Fabrey, created a heart-shaped display outside of her business to give love back to the town. She says passerby can write and take encouraging notes at the outside window for a boost.
Anderson has seen tornado warnings, heavy rain and even snow this week. Fabrey says not a single note has fallen off throughout the storms.
“Love- love never fails. It’s resilient,” she says.
Fabrey says it’s a miracle that they’re still there.
