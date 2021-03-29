Lovesick couple separated by northern border closure protests, says ‘Families are essential’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an update, a story we first brought you Friday, a love-sick couple who can’t see each other because they live on opposite sides of the border each took part in a protest to re-open the U.S. Canadian border at opposite ends of the Peace Bridge.

They, along with many others who attended, say the governments need to reach a solution.

We shared Mert Labounty and Tammy Yonkers’ story on Friday, they haven’t seen each other in over a year.

He had his sign at Buffalo’s Pat Sole Park and Tammy joined in the protest from fort Erie with her sign at Mather Arch Park.

The two groups share one message: They say families are essential.

“They’re all good people who just want to see family members, loved ones. I know there are a lot harder sorties out there than ours. But I love Tammy to death, and I’ll stand here until the end of time to wait for her if I have to,” Labounty told us.

Yonkers said, “My son hasn’t seen his father in over a year, except for 45 minutes when he was allowed to go over for his grandmother’s funeral. Both his grandmothers have passed, he never got to say goodbye to either of them.”

The groups hope their cries are heard by both the U.S. and Canadian governments.

The border remains closed to non-essential travel through at least April 21st.

Congressman Brian Higgins has been pushing for a partial reopening in may and a full reopening in July.