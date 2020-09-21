Low and moderate risk high school sports begin to practice in Lewis and St. Lawrence County Monday

(WSYR-TV) — High school athletes in low to moderate risk sports can go back to practice beginning Monday. Those sports allowed to practice include soccer, cross country, and field hockey.
These sports have also been deemed safe enough to compete, unlike high-risk sports like football and ice hickey, which are only cleared to practice.
Several local school districts are not heading to the practice field though. Many have opted to push their fall season back to the spring.
A coalition of all superintendents in Jefferson County postponed athletic competitions to March 2020. These districts include Lyme Central School District Alexandria Bay Central School District, LaFargeville Central School District, Belleville Henderson Central School District, Thousand Islands Central School District, Sackets Harbor Central School District, Sandy Creek Central School District, Watertown City School District, South Jefferson School District, General Brown Central School District, Carthage Central School District, Indian River Central School District
Additionally, regional districts opting to push back sports include Fulton, Syracuse City Schools, and Solvay. In Oneida County, they’ve postponed football and cheerleading to the spring.
