Lower demand for gas leads to drop in NYS prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas has gone down since last week, both in New York and across the nation, on average.
The national average of $2.11 is down two cents, while New York’s price of $2.22 is down one cent. One year ago, those prices were $2.59 and $2.69, respectively.
The Energy Information Administration says total domestic stocks of gasoline increased, while the demand for it dropped, leading to lower prices.
Here are the current average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.18 (down two cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.21 (down two cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.30 (down one cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.13 (down two cents since last week)
- Watertown – $2.28 (no change since last week)
